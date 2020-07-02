(CNN) Paul McCowns walked into an Ohio bank clutching his first paycheck from a new job at an electric company. But instead of cashing the check worth about $1,000, the teller called 911.

"I have a customer here -- he's not our customer, actually. He's trying to cash a check and the check is fraudulent. It does not match our records," a bank employee says on a recording of the 911 call obtained by CNN.

For many African Americans, what happened to McCowns in December 2018 is a common experience. Banking while Black is another entry in an ever growing list of people calling the police on African Americans doing everyday things.

In McCowns case, while the bank's staff could not reach his employer to verify the check, he followed protocol and provided two forms of identification and a fingerprint.

"It was highly embarrassing," McCowns said at the time. "The person who made that phone call — that manager, that teller — whoever made that phone call, I feel as though they were judging."

A branch manager used a racial slur against him

Racial profiling in financial institutions happens often, but most people rarely report it or file lawsuits because such cases are difficult to prove, lawyers said. Others just make their deposits or cash their checks and move on.

But with the growing outcry against systemic racism since the killing of George Floyd, more Black people are sharing their banking experiences. Last month, Florida lawyer and businessman Benndrick Watson filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo, accusing a bank manager of using a racial slur while he was trying to open an account.

Watson had a personal checking account at the bank, and was at a branch near Tampa to open a business account for his law firm in April last year. While the banker was searching through corporate records, Watson told CNN, he discovered that he owned a record label business and started asking questions.

"It's almost like they didn't believe I had a business," he said.

The teller brought in a branch manager who started going through Watson's information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him a N***er.

"My jaw just literally dropped -- I was scared, I said, 'did he really say that?'" Watson said. "I sat back. He started talking. He started scaring me. It was hard to explain."

The branch manager apologized, saying he did not mean it and describing it as "a slip of the tongue," Watson said. He quickly gathered his things and rushed to his car.