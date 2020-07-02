(CNN) Gaelic-speaking communities in Scotland are in crisis and the language could die out within 10 years, according to a new study.

A team of experts from the University of the Highlands and Islands and the Soillse research project studied a number of Gaelic communities and found that "the social use and transmission of Gaelic is at the point of collapse," according to a press release published Thursday.

The language has been used in Scotland for more than 1,500 years. While its use has declined, Gaelic is "a valuable part of Scotland's cultural identity, especially for people in the Highlands and Islands," the Scottish government says.

The language does receive support from the Scottish government but researchers say existing policies have failed.

The team published their findings in a new book titled "The Gaelic Crisis in the Vernacular Community: A comprehensive sociolinguistic survey of Scottish Gaelic."

Study author Conchúr Ó Giollagáin, professor of Gaelic research at the University of the Highlands and Islands, told CNN that the language could be gone within 10 years due to a rapid decline in the number of speakers that started in the 1980s.

Read More