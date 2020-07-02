Hundreds arrested after police infiltrate secret criminal phone network

London (CNN) An encrypted messaging service used exclusively by criminals has been infiltrated by police in a major operation, leading to hundreds of arrests and the seizure of firearms, drugs and millions of dollars in cash.

EncroChat, which offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service, was a "criminal marketplace" used by 60,000 people worldwide for coordinating the distribution of illicit goods, money laundering and plotting to kill rivals, according to the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA).

The NCA said it had made 746 arrests, and seized £54 million ($68 million) in cash, 77 firearms and more than two tons of drugs during the unprecedented Operation Venetic.

Police seized sub-machine guns, handguns, four grenades, an AK47 assault rifle and more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition during the operation, as well as more than 28 million Etizolam pills (street valium) from an illicit laboratory.

They also seized 55 high-value cars, and 73 luxury watches, the NCA said.

Read More