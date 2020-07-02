The 'other BLM' needs scrutiny

John D. Sutter is a CNN contributor and a National Geographic Explorer. He is director of the forthcoming BASELINE series, which is visiting four locations on the front lines of the climate crisis every five years until 2050. Visit the project's website or follow him on Instagram. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) I was driving around Utah the other day when I saw the letters "BLM" spray-painted on a boulder at the edge of the Salt Lake Valley. The letters stand for "Black Lives Matter," of course. (Even in a city that's 2% Black, there thankfully have been massive demonstrations against anti-Black violence and racism). But out West that acronym easily could be mistaken for the name of an entity that's been described by both Fox News and Teen Vogue (synergy!) as the most powerful federal agency you've never heard of -- the Bureau of Land Management, or BLM.

Pendley's track record of climate denial and anti-public-lands policy is antithetical to that task. Throw in tasteless comments about Black Lives Matter and Pendley becomes completely unconfirmable. It's clear he is out of touch with realities of the year 2020.

Taken on its own, Pendley's anti-science record is appalling.