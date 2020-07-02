Reconsidering my 'American Girl' doll dreams

This is the next installment in the "Generation Resilient" series. Hannah Boufford is a recent graduate from Indiana University, where she majored in journalism. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) I learned what journalism was when I got my first American Girl doll — Kit Kittredge.

Kit grew up during the Great Depression and wrote news articles on her typewriter while battling the hardships of her time. I admittedly don't remember everything about her story, but I always admired her grit in the middle of an economic crisis and her passion for storytelling.

At a very young age, she fueled my desire to learn about the world and to tell stories. She made me fall in love with journalism and plan out my entire career well before middle school.

But the fictional Kit did not face the rocky realities of the current journalism industry.

I graduated about two months ago from Indiana University's Media School. During my four years there, I had incredible opportunities as a student and as a reporter for the college paper, the Indiana Daily Student. I was also privileged enough to intern at CBS News in London, The Oregonian/OregonLive in Portland and Block Club Chicago.

