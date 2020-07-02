(CNN) Former Formula One mogul Bernie Ecclestone, 89, and wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, have announced the birth of their son.

The baby boy was born on Wednesday and is named Ace, a spokesperson for Ecclestone confirmed to CNN.

The new arrival will be the billionaire's first son, and his first child with Flosi, joining daughters Tamara, Petra and Deborah from Ecclestone's previous marriages.

Ecclestone and Flosi were married in 2012, and in 2016 Flosi's mother was kidnapped for ransom in Brazil. Aparecida Schunck Flosi Palmeira was released a week after being abducted.

Ecclestone ran Formula One for 40 years before he was ousted in 2017.

