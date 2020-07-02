Prince Harry says institutional racism is 'endemic' in society

(CNN) Prince Harry has said that institutional racism is "endemic" in society and apologized that not enough has been done to combat it.

In a virtual message during the 2020 Diana Awards ceremony Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex honored those who were working to tackle some of the world's biggest issues, including racial inequality , climate change and mental health.

Speaking about his mother, Harry said: "She never took the easy route, or the popular one, or the comfortable one, but she stood for something, and she stood up for people who needed it."

He added: "Right now, we are seeing situations around the world where division, isolation and anger are dominating. As pain and trauma come to the surface."

The prince said he and his wife, Meghan, agree that their generation and the one before them have not done enough to "right the wrongs of the past."