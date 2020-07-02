Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month, we round up our readers’ favorite products — the things they scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Last month, Underscored readers were buying products to celebrate dads, to make cooking easier than ever and to make social distancing more comfortable. From a book of enjoyably bad dad jokes to a portable mini Theragun device, these are the 20 items readers loved during the month of June.

Knock Knock ‘What I Love about Dad’ Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal ($10.39, originally $11.80; amazon.com)

Knock Knock "What I Love about Dad" Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal

Father’s Day has come and gone, but this makes a great gift for a birthday or other special event — or just because.

Apple AirPods Pro ($234, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple AirPods Pro

It’s no surprise that the Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbud headphones snagged one of the top spots on our list. Not only are they lightweight and sweat- and water-resistant, but these noise-canceling earbuds also come with a charging case that delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Grafomap Custom Map (starting at $49.99; grafomap.com)

Customizable Map by Grafomap

Grafomap’s fully customizable maps make the perfect home decor or gift. Pick the location, colors, design and more with ease. Check out our full review here.

Tushy Classic Modern Bidet Attachment ($89, originally $109; hellotushy.com)

The Tushy Classic Bidet

Never worry about a toilet paper shortage again, thanks to the Tushy Classic. This easy-to-install bidet attachment has skyrocketed up our favorites list for the second month in a row. You can read our full review here.

’100 Drives, 5,000 Ideas: Where to Go, When to Go, What to Do, What to See’ ($22.49, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

'100 Drives, 5,000 Ideas: Where to Go, When to Go, What to Do, What to See'

Planning your next road trip — or fantasizing about it, if you’re not ready to get out there yet — just got even easier, thanks to this epic travel book that’s full of unmissable sights in the US and Canada, places to eat, expert tips and suggestions for on-the-road activities.

Theragun mini ($199; theragun.com)

Theragun Mini

Portable, compact and powerful, the Theragun mini is a must-have for on-the-go muscle relief. You can read our review of the device here.

Bagsmart Universal Cable Organizer ($16.99; amazon.com)

Bagsmart Universal Cable Organizer

Keep all your cords, chargers and gadgets organized and tangle-free with the help of this spacious universal cable organizing case.

Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker ($79.95; amazon.com)

Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker

This sleek Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker was the winner in our review of top coffee makers. It has a programmable 24-hour timer, brew pause system, easy-access control panel, and charcoal purifying filter to ensure the richest, smoothest and most delicious cup of coffee.

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription (starting at $9 per month; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription

Speaking of coffee, If you’re still missing your favorite coffee shop runs, give the Atlas Coffee Club a try. Starting at just $9 per month, this subscription coffee club delivers whole bean or ground coffee from around the world every two or four weeks. Find out more about it here.

Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer ($67.87; amazon.com)

Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer

In June, we named the Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer the best beard trimmer of 2020, as it not only stores previous trimming lengths, but it also has a sleek touch screen and USB-compatible charging. Plus, it delivers up to 175 length settings, using a motorized comb for your most precise trim ever.

’Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes: So Frightfully Awful…Yet Wonderfully Spiffing’ by Spiffy McChappy ($8.99; amazon.com)

'Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes: So Frightfully Awful...Yet Wonderfully Spiffing' by Spiffy McChappy

A book of dad jokes that Underscored readers loved this month is “Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes: So Frightfully Awful…Yet Wonderfully Spiffing” by Spiffy McChappy. Full of embarrassingly bad jokes, this is another perfect gift to give to Dad, even now that Father’s Day is over.

NuWave 36011 3-Qt. Brio Air Fryer ($59.95, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

NuWave 36011 3-Qt. Brio Air Fryer

Frying foods without tons of oil is simple and easy with the NuWave Brio Air Fryer. Complete with six preset menu selections, it takes just the touch of a button to cook up homemade fries, chicken nuggets, steaks and more.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Another kitchen gadget loved by readers this past month was the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. This easy-to-use four-step griddle perfectly cooks breakfast sandwiches in just five minutes.

Peter Millar Salem High Drape Performance Shorts ($98; nordstrom.com)

Peter Millar Salem High Drape Performance Shorts

These sleek and stylish shorts are not only comfortable, but they’re also made from a technical fabric that wicks away moisture and allows for easy movement.

Just the Ticket: Ticket Stub Organizer (starting at $13.97; amazon.com)

Just the Ticket: Ticket Stub Organizer

Finally, you can preserve all your favorite ticket stubs in one organized book. It even comes with larger pockets and lined paper inserts where you can record your fondest notes and memories.

Letsfit Smart Watch ($38.99; amazon.com)

Letsfit Smart Watch

It’s no wonder the Letsfit Smart Watch was a reader favorite last month. Not only is this sleek touchscreen gadget affordable and waterproof, but it has a slew of features. You get a fitness tracker, heart rate monitor, activity tracker, pedometer, sleep monitor, step counter and so much more.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer ($56.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer

Summer barbeques are about to get even better with this wireless digital meat thermometer, which allows you to perfectly cook and monitor your oven, grill or smoker temperatures from up to 300 feet away. It comes with preset temperatures for nine different types of meat.

Avarelle Acne Cover Patch ($8.99; amazon.com)

Avarelle Acne Cover Patch

Curious about zit stickers? These from Avarelle are made with all-natural ingredients like tea tree oil, calendula oil and cica, and reviewers love how fast they seem to zap pimples.

Elago W3 Stand Designed for Apple Watch ($9.99, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

Elago W3 Stand Designed for Apple Watch

This retro-inspired Apple Watch stand is a fun and quirky place to store your smart device when you’re not wearing it.

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager ($139.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager

Enjoy a spa day at home with the Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager. You can relieve stress and tension and improve blood flow in your feet with deep kneading, shiatsu rolling and heat functions.

Whoosh Screen Cleaner Kit ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Whoosh Screen Cleaner Kit

Clean your phone, tablet, smart devices, televisions and more with this powerful screen cleaner. Use the microfiber cloth to safely remove dirt, grime, dust and gunk from any screen or electronic device.

AncestryDNA Kit (starting at $99; ancestry.com)

Ancestry DNA Kit PHOTO: Ancestry DNA

Dig deeper into your family history with an ultrapopular AncestryDNA kit. Build your family tree by connecting with living relatives, or discover your ethnicity, geological history, family health history and so much more.

ChocZero Syrup Variety Pack ($19.99; amazon.com)

ChocZero Syrup Variety Pack

Whether you’re trying out a keto diet or just looking to cut back on your sugar intake, these ChocZero Syrups are a low-sugar, low-calorie and delicious way to enjoy your sweets (like Mason jar ice cream). Sweetened only with monk fruit, they’re a sugar-free alternative to maple, chocolate and caramel syrups.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.