We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Hydro Flasks are a generational trend we can get behind. Sort of the Yeti cooler of the water bottle world, these insulated (and we mean seriously insulated) metal water bottles have been around for just over a decade now, but they’re now the darlings of well-hydrated millennials and Gen Zers who show them off on TikTok and VSCO.

While it might seem a little spurge-y to drop around $35 on a 24-ounce water bottle in these tough times, we have good news: Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering serious discounts on its full stock of Hydro Flask products of all sizes.

The cheerfully bright, well-designed bottles have vacuum insulation that keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours, which means there’s no excuse to not drink the Hydro Flask equivalent of eight glasses of water. But it’s not just water bottles: The brand also has tumblers, hydration packs, different lid types, and insulated totes — and each model of the flasks will keep hot liquids hot, too. Read on for some of our must-have Hydro Flask models from the sale, below.

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth 18 oz. Bottle ($22.46, originally $29.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

With the brand’s famously effective double-wall insulation and stainless-steel, BP-free build, this 18-ounce water bottle is perfect for everyday use. (And if you want to swap out the lids with the Sport Cap or Standard Flex Cap, those are on sale too.) Other sizes include 21 ounces and 24 ounces.

Hydro Flask Medium Flex Boot ($5.96, originally $7.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

This rubber boot keeps your metal bottle protected from dings and stops it from clanging around in your backpack or whenever you set it down on the counter.

Hydro Flask 10 oz. Rocks Tumbler ($22.46, originally $29.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

You’ve spent all that money on a cooler and made a stop for ice to keep the margarita ingredients cold. Why let them get warm once they’re poured? With this tumbler, your drink will always be the perfect temperature.

Hydro Flask 12 oz. Food Flask ($22.46, originally $29.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

Take yogurt, ice cream, soup and more with you on the go with this food flask, which is BPA-free and has a double-wall insulation to keep temperatures regulated.

Hydro Flask Unbound Series 22L Soft Cooler Pack ($149.46, originally $199.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

This 24-can capacity cooler keeps your beer, soda and La Croix chilled for up to 48 hours. Plus, it has all the design tricks you’d want from a backpack cooler: both chest and sternum straps, a flat base for sitting it upright, a hinged top for easy access, side pockets for additional gear, and leakproof fittings and seams. Other versions, including a tote style and a backpack that will fit 18 cans, are also on sale.

Hydro Flask Flex Sip 20 oz. Bottle ($26.21, originally $34.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

Sip your morning coffee and carry it with you on the go (hi, looped lid), thanks to this insulated bottle that keeps iced lattes iced for up to 24 hours — not that they won’t be gone before then — and hot coffee hot for up to six hours.

Hydro Flask Kids Wide Mouth 12 oz. Bottle ($22.46, originally $29.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

With a rubber bumper included to help keep the bottle protected from scrapes, this kid-friendly water bottle — complete with an easy-sipping, spill-reducing straw lid — is great for encouraging little ones to stay hydrated. After all, it’s insulated just as well as the grown-ups’ version.

Hydro Flask 40 oz. Prism Pop Wide Mouth Bottle ($44.96, originally $59.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

With enough capacity to hold much of your water intake for the day, this neon, color-blocked bottle is cheerful and cool with the construction and insulation the brand is known for. If more muted tones are your thing, the Movement Collection offers contrasting shades in navy, gray and pink.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.