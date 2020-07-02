Fourth of July means tons of sales across all categories, but we’re particularly excited about the deals available now at B&H Photo Video. With discounts on products ranging from laptops to doorbells to cameras, the tech retailer has something for everyone.

To help you make the most of the holiday weekend savings, we’ve picked our top items from the list. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Laptops and monitors

MacBook Pro 16” ($2,149, originally $2,399; bhphotovideo.com)

MacBook Pro 16"

The MacBook Pro features a magic keyboard and retina display, along with a Touch Bar for navigation. And with True Tone technology in both the screen and Touch Bar, you’ll have a more natural viewing experience.

MacBook Air 13” ($899, originally $999; bhphotovideo.com)

MacBook Air 13"

The MacBook Air is the lightest of the MacBook lineup. This is the perfect option if you’re carrying your MacBook to and from the office or school, or from the living room to the kitchen while working at home. The Retina display gives you a crisp screen perfect for working from home or streaming “Hamilton” once it’s released on Disney+.

Lenovo 15.6” Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop ($1,399, originally $1,599; bhphotovideo.com)

Lenovo 15.6" Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop

Dell U2415 24” Widescreen LED Backlit IPS Monitor ($254.99, originally $339.95; bhphotovideo.com)

Dell U2415 24" Widescreen LED Backlit IPS Monitor

This is an excellent monitor if you’re looking to upgrade your home office. There are two HDMI ports for easy connection to external devices. You’ll also get high quality visuals with a display that features a 16:10 ratio and a 1920 x 1200 resolution.

Dell U2412M 24” UltraSharp LED Monitor ($199.99, originally $369.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Dell U2412M 24" UltraSharp LED Monitor

Another less expensive option for upgrading your work setup is this UltraSharp LED Monitor from Dell. You get a 1920 x 1200 resolution screen that you can fully adjust to the right height, angle and rotation. It’s also designed to consume less energy than a conventional monitor — a win in our books.

Streaming sticks

Apple TV 4K ($194.95, originally $199.95; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K is an awesome addition to your streaming experience. Your shows will appear crystal clear on the screen with 4K, which uses four times more pixels than Full HD and HDR. You can access your favorite streaming services, along with compatible apps, at the touch of a button.

Amazon Fire TV Stick ($37.99, originally $39.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick gives you a quality streaming experience that’s extremely easy to set up; it plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port, and once connected to Wi-Fi, gives you access to live TV and your favorite streaming services and compatible apps. It also allows you to mirror compatible devices directly to your TV.

Smart home security

Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($159.99, originally $249; bhphotovideo.com)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

A smart doorbell can give you peace of mind and extra home protection. This version from Ring has to be hardwired, but once you’ve done that, you can access your camera from any mobile device with the corresponding apps and always see who’s stopping by.

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell ($179, originally $229; bhphotovideo.com)

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell

This smart doorbell allows you to access footage from the Google Nest app on a mobile device. And with two-way audio communication, it’s an easy and simple way to add some extra home protection. Just note: It also needs to be hardwired.

Google Nest Cam Security Outdoor Security Camera, 2-pack ($238, originally $298; bhphotovideo.com)

Google Nest Cam Security Outdoor Security Camera, 2-pack

An alternative to a video doorbell, this two pack of outdoor security cameras from Google gives you extra eyes outside. You can access footage from the Nest App. These cameras feature a wide angle view so you can see a lot of area in one image.

Apple products

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm ($384, originally $399; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm

We’ve been fans of the Apple Watch Series 5 for a while now, so it’s always exciting when it goes on sale. The Apple Watch has tons of features to help you stay healthy and connected, including the always-on display — one of our favorite updates to the Series 5.

AirPods Pro ($234.99, originally $249.99; bhphotovideo.com)

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is a top notch audio experience. We loved the buds when we first got our hands on them. In fact, they’re our top pick for true wireless earbuds, and the lower price is an added bonus.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($139.95, originally $159.95; bhphotovideo.com)

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

If you”d rather not spring for the AirPods Pro, these 2nd generation AirPods are a perfect alternative. The wireless charging case is the ultimate convenience, providing you with 24 hours of battery life between music streaming and calls.

Cameras

GoPro Hero7 Black ($229, originally $329; bhphotovideo.com)

GoPro Hero7 Black

The GoPro Hero7 is the perfect camera for adventurers. This model gives you HyperSmooth stabilization, Super photo, TimeWarp video and live streaming capabilities quite literally in the palm of your hand. Plus, the GoPro Hero7 pairs with GoPro’s free apps for quick and easy editing.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera Bundle ($59.99, originally $79.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera Bundle

This bundle comes with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 film camera, a pack of film and a cool carrying case. It delivers super trendy prints that are fun for all ages, and you’ll get your printed shots instantly.

Canon Eos M50 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm Lens and Accessory Kit ($599, originally $649; bhphotovideo.com)

Canon Eos M50 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm Lens and Accessory Kit

This Canon Eos M50 camera kit includes the camera, a memory card, camera bag, lens care kit and a 49mm UV filter — a loaded purchase to get you started on the right foot. And with HD images and 4K HD videos, you can’t go wrong.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.