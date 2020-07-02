Yangon, Myanmar (CNN) At least 116 people have died and others are feared trapped after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar's Kachin State, according to officials.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rain and swept through the site in the jade-rich area of Hpakant on Thursday morning.

Myanmar's Information Ministry said 116 bodies had been recovered so far while local lawmaker Khin Maung Myint said another 54 people are injured. He warned that the death toll is expected to rise, but heavy rain had forced rescue efforts to be called off.

Images from the Facebook page of Myanmar's fire service showed a rescue team pulling bodies out of the mud and carrying them up a steep rock face that appears to be flooding.

"The jade miners were smothered by a wave of mud, which hit after heavy rainfall," the country's fire service said in the Facebook post.

