Groom dies two days after Indian wedding, 80 people infected with coronavirus

New Delhi (CNN) A groom died two days after his wedding in eastern India after becoming infected with coronavirus, with 80 people linked to the ceremony testing positive for Covid-19.

A total of 400 guests were tested after the wedding, which took place two weeks ago in Paliganj, in the state of Bihar, said Kishore Chaudhary, the chief medical officer in Patna.

Those who tested positive have been taken to a local treatment center, Chaudhary told CNN on Thursday.

The groom was sick before the wedding on June 15, according to Surendra Kumar, district official in Paliganj, and his condition was worsening.

He had traveled from Gurgaon, in the northern state of Haryana, for the wedding, Kumar told CNN. The distance between the two cities is more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) by road.

Read More