Pro-democracy leader Nathan Law leaves Hong Kong

(CNN) Nathan Law, a former lawmaker and prominent pro-democracy activist, has fled Hong Kong, he announced Thursday on Facebook. The news comes days after China's central government imposed a controversial national security law in the territory.

Law said he left the city because he wanted to continue the protest movement's advocacy work on the international stage.

He did not say where he had gone, noting only that he would not reveal too much about his personal whereabouts and situation, and does not know when he will return to Hong Kong.

Law is one of the most famous protest leaders to come out of Hong Kong's 2014 demonstrations, which shut down parts of central Hong Kong for more than two months.

He was elected as a lawmaker in 2016, but was disqualified from office by Hong Kong courts after Beijing enacted a rarely-used power to "reinterpret" the city's constitution, putting more stringent requirements on how legislators took their oaths of office.

