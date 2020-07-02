Pro-democracy leader Nathan Law leaves Hong Kong

Eric Cheung and Philip Wang, CNN

Updated 1:43 PM ET, Thu July 2, 2020

Nathan Law has left Hong Kong, saying he wanted to continue his advocacy work.
(CNN)Nathan Law, a former lawmaker and prominent pro-democracy activist, has fled Hong Kong, he announced Thursday on Facebook. The news comes days after China's central government imposed a controversial national security law in the territory.

Law said he left the city because he wanted to continue the protest movement's advocacy work on the international stage.
He did not say where he had gone, noting only that he would not reveal too much about his personal whereabouts and situation, and does not know when he will return to Hong Kong.
Defiance and fear as Hong Kong settles into new normal after China-backed law takes hold
Law is one of the most famous protest leaders to come out of Hong Kong's 2014 demonstrations, which shut down parts of central Hong Kong for more than two months.
    He was elected as a lawmaker in 2016, but was disqualified from office by Hong Kong courts after Beijing enacted a rarely-used power to "reinterpret" the city's constitution, putting more stringent requirements on how legislators took their oaths of office.
    Law's oath was deemed "insincere," ending his term in parliament.
    The new security law dramatically broadens the powers of local and mainland authorities to investigate, prosecute and punish dissenters.
    Critics say the law has stripped Hong Kong of its autonomy and precious civil and social freedoms. The Chinese and local governments argue it's necessary to curb unrest and uphold mainland sovereignty.
    A woman reacts to pepper spray as police were clearing protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, July 1.
    A woman reacts to pepper spray as police were clearing protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, July 1.
    Protesters chant slogans during a rally on July 1. The gesture demands the government to meet their &quot;five demands, not one less.&quot;
    Protesters chant slogans during a rally on July 1. The gesture demands the government to meet their "five demands, not one less."
    A protester is detained by police after being pepper sprayed during a protest at Causeway Bay before the annual handover march in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1.
    A protester is detained by police after being pepper sprayed during a protest at Causeway Bay before the annual handover march in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1.
    A police officer raises his pepper spray gun as he detains a man during a march on July 1.
    A police officer raises his pepper spray gun as he detains a man during a march on July 1.
    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam makes a toast with former chief executives Tung Chee-hwa, center, and Leung Chun-ying following a flag-raising ceremony on July 1. July 1 is the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong&#39;s handover from British rule to China.
    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam makes a toast with former chief executives Tung Chee-hwa, center, and Leung Chun-ying following a flag-raising ceremony on July 1. July 1 is the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from British rule to China.
    Police officers charge up shopping-mall escalators during demonstrations on July 1.
    Police officers charge up shopping-mall escalators during demonstrations on July 1.
    People wave flags and shout slogans inside a Hong Kong shopping mall on June 15.
    People wave flags and shout slogans inside a Hong Kong shopping mall on June 15.
    Pro-democracy activists leave flowers outside a shopping mall where a man fell to his death last year after hanging a protest banner.
    Pro-democracy activists leave flowers outside a shopping mall where a man fell to his death last year after hanging a protest banner.
