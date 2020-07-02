(CNN) An emotional President of Honduras was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning, 16 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Speaking at Tegucigalpa's Military Hospital, President Juan Orlando Hernández thanked his medical team and honored the victims of the pandemic in his country.

"Many think this is a game and it is not until they see a relative who gets sick or when they get sick themselves that they understand the seriousness of this issue," the President said on national TV. "I tell you, the truth is I don't wish this on anyone."

"I thought about what would happen if I could not be with my family anymore," he said, noting that his wife, First Lady Ana García de Hernández, was recovering from the virus at home.

He asked the Honduran people to help him to fight the virus by taking individual responsibility, "Covid has come to change our lives" he added. Hospitals in main cities in his country are collapsing due to the escalating demand of the pandemic, he said.

