(CNN) A chilly wind ruffled tablecloths at the open-air restaurants along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. But it did little to dampen the enthusiasm of Pedro Assy as he prepared to open his simple eatery for the first time in more than three months.

"My crew and I are excited to be back to work," he told CNN about his place called Cabanna, which serves snacks, sandwiches and cocktails. "It will be different, with all the precautionary measures we have to take, distances of tables, number of people sitting together, but it feels good to be working again."

Assy said he barely avoided bankruptcy, laying off four of his 11 employees and freezing or reducing the salaries of the remaining seven when Rio de Janeiro ordered all but essential businesses closed in March, in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

"Another month like this, and I would have to close completely," he said. "Today I am more afraid of staying at home and not working than of the coronavirus."

Like many cities in Brazil, under pressure from growing unemployment and a tanking economy, Rio de Janeiro is relaxing restrictions -- despite warnings from experts that the city has so far failed to bring Covid-19 under control.

