Delaware removes whipping post outside courthouse

(CNN) An old whipping post that was used "disproportionally on Blacks" was removed from outside the Old Sussex County Courthouse in Georgetown, Delaware, a state official said Wednesday.

"It is certainly overdue and should have been done a long time ago," said Doug Denison, spokesman for the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs (DDHCA).

The last use of a whipping post in Delaware was in 1952, according to the state.

This post was used to whip people as young as 10, and was used on some White and Black men who committed crimes of burglaries or other crimes. If women were whipped, it was Black women only, said David Young, executive director of the Delaware Historical Society.

Delaware was the last state to abolish the use of a whipping post, and the penalty wasn't removed from state law until 1972, a DDHCA news release said.

Read More