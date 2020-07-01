Soldier, a suspect in disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, kills self when confronted by police

(CNN) A soldier suspected in the disappearance of Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen killed himself after police confronted him in Killeen, Texas, authorities said Wednesday.

Texas Rangers arrested another civilian suspect in connection with Guillen's disappearance, according to US Army Criminal Investigation Command, which calls itself CID.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is the estranged wife of a former soldier from Fort Hood. She is in Bell County Jail awaiting civilian authorities to press charges, CID said.

"We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything possible to get to the truth and bring answers to the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen," CID spokesman Chris Grey said.

