Dozens of students living in fraternity houses near the University of Washington test positive for coronavirus

(CNN) At least 38 students living in 10 fraternity houses near the University of Washington's campus have tested positive for the coronavirus, the university said this week.

The university reported the new cluster of cases on Tuesday, saying that even though the fraternity houses took measures to reduce their resident capacity by up to 50% this summer, that wasn't enough to prevent the outbreak.

"What is occurring north of campus provides lessons for students as they consider their return to campus this fall," Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, chair of the school's Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, said in a statement.

"If everyone does their part to keep each other safe, we can continue to engage with one another and with our studies in the University environment by wearing face coverings and remaining physically distant."

