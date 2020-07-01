Eight Louisiana police officers accused of excessive force after chase have been indicted

(CNN) Eight Louisiana police officers are accused of using excessive force against two men a prosecutor said had "raised their hands ... in an apparent attempt to surrender without resistance" following a chase.

A grand jury indicted each of the Shreveport officers on Monday with a count of malfeasance in office in connection with the late January pursuit and stop of a truck that left driver Chico Bell with a shattered eye socket and passenger Damon Robinson with his nose broken in several places, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.

Stewart said in a statement that charges against Bell and Robinson -- including drug possession, flight from an officer and resisting -- were dropped "due to unnecessary excessive force" during the arrest.

"The nation is going through a reckoning because, in the past, officers were too infrequently held accountable for bad policing," Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement. "While it isn't pretty, this is the change citizens are demanding."

Perkins said his administration has identified funds to have police body cameras in use by the end of summer.

