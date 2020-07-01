Inspired by the kids he drove every day, a school bus driver got his college degree to become a teacher

(CNN) Driving school buses runs in Clayton Ward's family. Both his parents did it, and so did his grandfather. And even though Ward tried to avoid it, he found himself driving school buses, sharing his love for history with the kids he drove every day.

As he bussed students to and from school in the city of Framingham, Massachusetts, the younger kids would simply talk to Ward about what they did in class that day. But the high schoolers, knowing that Ward was a history buff, would ask him about particular historical events.

"Some kids were like, 'You should be my teacher' or 'I wish you were my teacher' because it was a different view, a different voice instead of hearing the same thing (from their teachers) over and over again," the 30-year-old told CNN.

Ward in front of the school bus he drove while students were still going to school before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those conversations, one by one, reignited Ward's desire to get back into the classroom himself and finally take the steps to work towards his dream of becoming a high school history teacher.

Ward, who had dropped out of college 10 years ago, enrolled at Massachusetts' MassBay Community College in May of 2019. He would drive school buses by day and attend classes at night.

Read More