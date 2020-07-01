A 100-mph car chase in California ends with suspect driving over cliff and into the Pacific Ocean

(CNN) What started out as reports of a man shooting into the air ended with a car driving off a cliff.

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a man firing a handgun near the town of Davenport, approximately 11 miles northwest of Santa Cruz, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Shortly afterward, the same man is suspected of a carjacking and took off in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies attempted to stop the car but the man refused to pull over, driving over 100 mph south toward Santa Cruz.

When the man reached Santa Cruz, deputies terminated the pursuit for the safety of the community, the sheriff's office said.

