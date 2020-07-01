Women's soccer league players and officials kneel during National Anthem

(CNN) A majority of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) players knelt on one knee during the National Anthem in the opening weekend of its tournament.

NWSL's Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage were the first to kneel, right before playing in the Challenge Cup tournament opener at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. Both teams kneeled during the National Anthem while wearing shirts that said Black Lives Matter.

Players on the Chicago Red Stars, Washington Spirit, OL Reign and Sky Blue FC also knelt at each of their opening games.

On Tuesday, coaches, staff members and even match officials knelt during the National Anthem before a match between the Houston Dash and Utah Royals FC.

On Monday, the NWSL had announced that players now have the option of either being on the field or remaining in the locker room during the National Anthem. This decision was made following conversations with players from around the league, as well as club officials and other stakeholders, a news release said.

