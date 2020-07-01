6 FC Dallas players test positive for coronavirus as team prepares for tournament

(CNN) Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for Covid-19 since arriving in Florida ahead of the upcoming "MLS is Back Tournament," the league says.

Two of the players tested positive for Covid-19 after the team was tested Saturday when they arrived in Orlando, Florida. Four others tested positive in the past two days, MLS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The players, who have not been identified, are in self-isolation at the team's designed hotel in the Walt Disney World Resort, which is hosting the tournament set to begin on July 8.

The announcement comes as major league sports in the US begin executing their plans to play in the midst of the pandemic while the number of coronavirus cases across the country keep increasing.

MLS created a series of safety protocols for its shortened season in hopes to avoid a coronavirus outbreak among the teams. Those measures include regular testing, social distancing and the use of face masks.

