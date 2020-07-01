Mississippi changing its flag isn't the end of Confederate symbols in state flags

(CNN) Mississippi has made it official: The state's flag, which bears the familiar cross of the Confederate battle flag, will officially be changed. The state's Republican Governor signed the decision into law, solidifying yet another response to ongoing racial reckonings around the country.

However, though the Mississippi flag was the last to bear the obvious image of the Confederate battle flag, there are other state flags that contain Confederate symbology that may be a little harder to spot.



The Confederate flags

First, let's clear up a common misconception: The crimson and blue flag we usually refer to as the Confederate flag is in fact a Confederate battle flag , most famously used by Gen. Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia.

The actual flag of the Confederate States looks a lot different: It has two red stripes and one white, with a familiar field of stars on the hoist. There were four iterations throughout the Confederacy's short life, with each one bearing different numbers of stars to correspond to the number of Confederate states at the time. The famed phrase "Stars and Bars," however, usually refers to the original Confederate flag, designed in 1861, which has seven stars arranged in a circular pattern. This is an important flag to remember as you look at some current state flag designs.

