Cemetery in Iowa vandalized, 50 headstones knocked over

(CNN) Staff at an Iowa cemetery met an unimaginable scene as they arrived to work on Tuesday morning.

The usually serene grounds of the historic Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo were now a crime scene after dozens of headstones were found toppled over, and some destroyed.

"I was just sick to my stomach," Mike Walden, president of the Elmwood Cemetery board, told CNN on Tuesday. "It just makes your heart hurt."

The cemetery is home to graves dating back to the 1800s. It is even the memorial site for the first settlers that arrived in Waterloo -- the Hanna family, according to Walden.

The Hanna memorial that was toppled over.

The Hanna Memorial, which is well over 6 feet tall, Walden says, was found knocked over. And the family's two-month-old baby boy's headstone dating back to the 1800s was pulled out of the ground and tossed nearby, according to Walden.

Read More