Boston University looking into retiring mascot's nickname because of its reference to 'Gone With the Wind'

(CNN) The president of Boston University has asked a committee to look into whether the school should retire the "Rhett" nickname of its Boston Terrier mascot because of its reference to the film "Gone With the Wind."

The mascot was chosen by students in 1922, but it's unclear when the nickname "Rhett" came to be widely used, Boston University President Robert Brown said in a letter to the university community.

"What is clear is that 'Rhett' is a reference to one of the lead characters in Margaret Mitchell's novel, Gone with the Wind, which was made into the Hollywood film with Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh," Brown wrote in the letter, provided to CNN.

"In the Boston University context, the 'Rhett' nickname is, of itself, a play on words. Since our school color is scarlet, it was a short leap for students—or perhaps a sports publicist—to link Rhett to Scarlett O'Hara, the other romantic lead in the book and movie."

