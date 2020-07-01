He hasn't played in MLB in nearly two decades. One team is paying him $1.2 million a year until 2035

(CNN) He hasn't picked up a professional baseball glove in 19 years but he's still picking up a paycheck -- and a hefty one at that.

It's July 1, which for New York Mets fans means it's Bobby Bonilla Day.

The former slugger retired in 2001 with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he has been collecting a check of nearly $1.2 million from the Mets every year on July 1 for almost a decade.

The deal is part of a contract negotiated by Bonilla's agent Dennis Gilbert, which will pay Bonilla $1,193,248.20 every year until 2035. Bonilla, a former All-Star who last played with the Mets in 1999, will be 72 when his contract with the team expires.

How was Gilbert able to secure such a sweet deal for his client? They can both thank disgraced financier Bernie Madoff and Mets owner Fred Wilpon.

