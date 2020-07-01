An 8-year-old boy organized a Black Lives Matter march for kids. Hundreds showed up.

(CNN) The cries for racial equality have been heard across the world as thousands of protesters rallied after the death of George Floyd. But at one protest in Missouri, the calls for change were coming from a much younger demographic.

"We are the children, the mighty mighty children. Here to tell you, Black lives matter!" hundreds of children chanted as they marched down neighborhood sidewalks in Kirkwood with their parents on Saturday.

Their voices might not have been as deep or statures as tall as other protesters, but their passion and energy were just as strong, thanks to the leadership of 8-year-old Nolan Davis, who organized the march.

"I'm worried about Black people, like me, getting hurt. Some skin is like chocolate. Some is like vanilla. Some is mixed together like mine. But we're all people," Nolan Davis said through a megaphone at the start of Saturday's event.

"Even though I'm a kid, it's important to speak my voice so people can hear me and know they can share their voice too, just like me."

Nolan Davis and his mother speaking to the group of protesters gathered at Kirkwood Park.

