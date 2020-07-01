London (CNN) A 5-year-old boy with two prosthetic legs has raised more than £1 million ($1.2 million) for the hospital that saved his life when he was just weeks old, by walking a total of six miles over the past month.

Tony Hudgell lost both his legs after suffering abuse from his biological parents as a newborn, which left him on life support at a London children's hospital.

He set out to raise £500 for the same hospital by walking throughout June -- but smashed that target almost instantly, raising £1.1 million on his online fundraising page as of Wednesday.

Tony completed his walk on Tuesday in front of a sizable crowd in his hometown of West Malling, southeast England, and celebrated with his adoptive family.

"It is incredible to think that just a few weeks ago Tony could barely take a few steps. He is such a strong and determined boy and we are so proud," his mother, Paula Hudgell, told the PA Media news agency at the event.