Tehran (CNN) Iranian ​dissident and journalist Rouhollah Zam has been sentenced to death, months after he was apprehended by Iranian forces in mysterious circumstances.

Zam was found guilty of "corruption on earth," a judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili told reporters Tuesday. The term does not specify a single crime​, but it is a charge that the Iranian government sometimes uses in cases of alleged attempts to overthrow the government.

Zam ran Amad News, an ​online opposition news site which Tehran ​alleges incited violence during deadly 2017-2018 protests , the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported last year.

Zam, who had been living in France, was arrested last year. The circumstances of how -- and where -- he was detained remain unclear.

Zam left France on October 11, according to the French foreign ministry . Three days later, Iran's ​Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a statement saying it had arrested Zam following an operation to "deceive foreign intelligence services" and "direct" Zam into Iran, state media reported.

