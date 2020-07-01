European Parliament members' offices burgled during lockdown

Brussels (CNN) Thieves have taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to break into the offices of the European Parliament, according to a member who spoke to CNN.

With the headquarters in Brussels deserted, German MEP Nico Semsrott told CNN his office was broken into and equipment, including two laptops, were stolen. He said he believes "at least 50" of his colleagues' offices were burgled as he launched a social media campaign, tinged with humor, to highlight the apparent crime spree.

The European Parliament told CNN in a statement that it received reports of thefts in April, and that "investigations are ongoing," adding it was in contact with local police and authorities.

"We have offered help and support to the members affected and have put them in contact with the local police," the statement said. It did not give details on how many offices were targeted.

Italian MEP Massimo Casanova said on social media his office was broken into and ransacked, but that nothing of value was missing.

