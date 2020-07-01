Summer doesn’t mean just a change-up in your wardrobe — for many, it also calls for switching up skincare and haircare for products that suit a change in temps and humidity. And if you need to restock some of your supplies, like shampoo, cleanser, and moisturizer, Ulta’s Summer Sale is the perfect time to do it.

The sale runs now through July 4, and you can take up to 50% off thousands of skincare, haircare and more products from both drugstore and professional brands. We’ve rounded up some of the site’s top-rated picks from the sale below.

Shea Moisture Papaya & Vitamin C Revive & Brighten Bar Soap ($4.19, originally $5.99; ulta.com)

This five-star rated soap bar is packed full of nutrients for your skin: Enzymes from papayas, yuzu lemon, and vitamin C make your skin bright and glowing, minus the dryness that sometimes comes with bar soaps.

Coola Classic Face Organic Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 Cucumber ($25.60, originally $32; ulta.com)

Made from 70%-plus certified organic ingredients, this long-lasting sunscreen — complete with a breezy cucumber scent — uses plant-based oleosome technology for non-greasy, sheer coverage. It also has 40-minute water resistance in case you take a dip.

Matrix Biolage Colorlast Conditioner ($25.60, originally $32; ulta.com)

This color-preserving conditioner helps keep salon color looking vibrant for up to nine weeks and has a low pH to help keep hair moisturized (the more moisture, the better for colored hair). And right now, this jumbo size is a seriously good value.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serums ($62.40, originally $78; ulta.com)

Lancôme’s top-rated serum boasts a whopping 4.8 stars from almost 5,000 reviews, with 97% of respondents saying they’d recommend it to a friend. It’s formulated to boost elasticity, firmness, skin tone, smoothness, and radiance, plus it promises to deliver results in a week.

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer ($14.95, originally $23; ulta.com)

This lightweight but effective moisturizer gives you all sorts of hydration without that greasy lotion feeling — the last thing you want on a hot summer day.

OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish ($7.80, originally $13; ulta.com)

OPI is a go-to for nail color, and you can take almost half off during the sale, with some great purple-y brown tones to bridge summer right into fall.

Clinique For Men Charcoal Face Wash ($17, originally $22; ulta.com)

Charcoal draws out oil and dirt from deep in the pores, leaving your skin feeling super-fresh and clean. (It’ll soften beards, too.)

Noughty Rise & Shine Hydrate & Shine Serum ($7.79, originally $12.99; ulta.com)

This lightweight, 97%-natural serum moisturizes normal to dry hair and gives it some shine, too. thanks to the jojoba oil. If you’re a fan of blow-drying or hot tools, it’ll protect hair up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit.

Curlsmith Hold Me Softly Style Balm ($34, originally $40; ulta.com)

This 4.8-star rated balm is a huge hit — 97% of customers who responded would recommend it to a friend. Curlsmith’s vegan-friendly formula uses organic carrot, olive and aloe vera oils to moisturize and give some shine to curly, wavy, textured, coiled, color-treated, dry and damaged hair.

Marc Anthony Damage Repair Mask ($5.39, originally $8.99; ulta.com)

With eight “servings” in one container, this damage repair mask is perfect for summer’s unrelenting weather. Whether your hair got a little fried from a day out in the sun or it’s feeling a little rough after a trip to the beach, the mask’s grapeseed oil, avocado oil, wheat protein and keratin add hydration right back in.

NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream ($4.87, originally $6.50; ulta.com)

A new lip color can make for a great pick-me-up, and this matte lip cream goes on smoothly and dries quickly for long-lasting, saturated color.

