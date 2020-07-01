You haven’t truly experienced speed and reliability until you’ve used an SSD. This ultra-fast harddrive alternative is becoming more affordable by the day. And Samsung’s 860 QVO SSD, now on sale on Amazon, is a testament to their growing availability.

Samsung’s 860 QVO SSD, 1TB ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Currently on sale is a 1TB version. It’s compatible with PCs and laptops that’ll accept 2.5-inch, 7mm SATA drives.

The 860 QVO has value written all over it. The 1TB SSD packs read and write speeds of up to 100MB per second and 90MB per second, respectively. These aren’t the fastest speeds out there, but it’ll leave a lot of traditional harddrives in the dust.

Aside from being fast, the drive is high-capacity. A 1TB SSD alone can hold thousands of photos and hours of 4K videos. Plus, SSDs have no moving parts, so it’s much less prone to breaking down. But if you do run into problems, Samsung probably has you covered under the included three-year limited warranty.

Just keep in mind, this deal will only last for one day or until sold out, so snag your new SSD ASAP. For more great Samsung deals, check out CNN Coupons.

