The sky will be lit up by firework shows and displays as we celebrate America’s birthday this weekend. But the sky shouldn’t get to have all of the fun, right?

With the right smart home products, you can turn your living room or front porch into a colorful display, without lighting a single fuse.

Here are lighting products, as well as a couple of portable speakers, to add music to your Fourth of July celebrations this weekend.

Philips Hue

Philips Hue PHOTO: Philips Hue

The Hue name is synonymous with colorful, connected smart lighting for the home, so it’s a natural fit for the Fourth of July.

If you’re just getting started with Hue products, check out the starter kits that come with everything you need. The $199.99 Starter Kit E26, for example, includes three bulbs that do white and colored lighting, as well as a Hue Bridge, which is required to access and control your lights remotely through the Hue app.

Once you have a basic setup, or you’re already a Hue user, you can add items like Hue Lightstrips to add a myriad of colors to a room. Or you can add the $129 Lily XL Outdoor spotlight to add color to the outside of your home.

The options are limitless when it comes to Hue and its broad device and software support.

Check out the entire lineup here.

Nanoleaf

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

Nanoleaf’s lineup will soon add new shapes, but until then, the square and triangular light smart panels are still worth a look. You place the panels on your wall in any pattern you want or select from a predesigned pattern. The color panels can be programmed to use specific colors, or you can use one of the premade (either by Nanoleaf or fellow users) themes.

The lights can even react to sound, lighting up and changing colors, for example, as fireworks explode outside.

The Canvas lights are touch sensitive, which allows you to do things like play games or control the lighting mode without having to open the app.

You can buy Nanoleaf Panels or Canvas in various packs, with prices starting at $229.99 for nine Canvas panels or $199.99 for nine of the Light Panels.

Check out Nanoleaf’s entire lineup here.

LIFX

A LIFX smart bulb glowing green. PHOTO: LIFX

LIFX also has light panels, similar to Nanoleaf, along with various Wi-Fi enabled lights. From a bulb that looks like a small white candle, to more colorful light strips and light bulbs of all shapes, sizes and brightness levels — you can mix and match LIFX products to create that star-spangled look on your patio or in your living room.

Prices range from $18.99 for a mini bulb all the way to $89.99 for two Downlight bulbs.

Check out the entire LIFX lineup right now.

Wyze Plug with Sense Kit

PHOTO: Wyze

For motion-activated lights on a budget, look no further than the Wyze Sense Kit paired with a Wyze Plug. The company has released several smart home products for budget-conscious shoppers, ranging from $19.99 security cameras to a $99.99 door lock or a $24.99 fitness band.

Wyze pretty much does it all.

If you own a Wyze Cam, you can combine the $19.97 Wyze Plug (it’s a two-pack for that price, by the way) and the $19.99 Wyze Sense Starter Kit to automate turning something on or off, either when a door is opened or motion is detected. Whether that’s a loudspeaker playing the national anthem, or one of the colorful light setups mentioned here, the sky’s the limit.

Check out the complete Wyze lineup here.

Sonos Move

PHOTO: SONOS

If you’re looking for an easy way to listen to your favorite Independence Day playlist as you sit at the end of your driveway watching fireworks, then look no further than the $399 Sonos Move.

It’s a portable speaker that connects to your Wi-Fi network or your phone’s Bluetooth to blast music as loud as the firecrackers. Or, at least, close to that loud. A recent software update added an extra hour of battery life, giving you a total of 10 hours of use before you’ll have to charge it.

Sonos also has speakers such as the One SL for as low as $179 if you don’t need a portable option.

Check out the entire Sonos lineup at Sonos.com.

UE Boom 2

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speaker

Whether you’re having a pool party this weekend and need a speaker that can withstand getting wet, or you want a more affordable Bluetooth speaker, the $99.99 UE Boom 2 is where it’s at.

It’s completely waterproof (go ahead, throw it in the pool) and has up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. That’s more than enough to keep the party going all night.

Order the UE Boom 2 from Amazon.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.