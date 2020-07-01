No one is more excited about summer than Chrissy Teigen, especially when it comes to entertaining. Always churning out easy breezy menus conceived right in her California kitchen, she’s our go-to source for crowd-pleasing recipes that are tasty, pretty (but not too perfect) and easy to whip up on the fly.

Wearing many hats — last we counted, she’s got television show host, cookbook author, cookware founder and supermodel on her résumé — Teigen can always be relied on for creative dishes that are finger-licking good. We all remember her Everything Pigs in a Blanket and Cheesy Guacamole, right?

As summer’s biggest holiday weekend approaches, we touched base with Teigen to find out what she’s serving up. And boy, did she deliver. Check out her favorite Fourth of July recipes below and shop everything you need to prep, cook and serve those dishes from her Cravings line, too.

Chrissy Teigen’s Sheet Pan ‘Boil’ with Buttery Spiced Toast

Seafood boils are a quintessential summer meal, but they can be tough (and messy) to pull off. Which is exactly why we’re obsessed with Teigen’s no-water “boil” that involves roasting shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn, a whole lot of crusty bread and a slew of herbs and butter. Nail your execution with her nonstick baking sheet to make your cleanup a breeze. (Makes 4 to 6 servings.)

Ingredients:

¾ pound baby red potatoes

3 tablespoons butter, melted

3 tablespoons olive oil

1½ tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 medium ears corn

¾ pound shrimp, cleaned

12 ounces kielbasa, andouille or other spicy sausage, sliced

8 thick slices crusty white bread

½ cup chopped scallions

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place the potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until they are firm but can be easily pierced with a fork, 11 to 12 minutes. Drain.

Step 2: Combine the butter, oil, Old Bay, and salt in a small bowl.

Step 3: Cut each ear of corn lengthwise into three or four pieces, depending on how long it is. Add the corn to a large bowl along with the potatoes, shrimp and sausage. Add 4 tablespoons of the butter-spice mixture and toss to coat. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and roast until the shrimp is cooked through, the corn is slightly tender, and the sausage sizzles at its edges, 15 to 17 minutes.

Step 4: Meanwhile, brush the bread with the remaining butter-spice mixture. Arrange on a baking sheet, and bake until toasted and golden, 10 to 11 minutes.

Step 5: Remove both trays from the oven and garnish the “boil” tray with the scallions. Serve with the buttery spiced toasts.

Chrissy Teigen’s Beef Skewers with Tahini Sauce

Self-serve meals are ideal for these socially distanced times, and Teigen’s take on steak kebabs is about to be your go-to for the summer. Be sure to get yourself a set of the super pretty Cravings barbecue tools, and then serve up the dish on the brand’s ashwood cutting board — which is the perfect backdrop for the Insta-brag you know you’re going to post. (Makes 6 servings.)

Ingredients for the marinated steak:

Ingredients for the tahini sauce:

½ cup pure tahini paste

2 cloves garlic, very finely minced

6 tablespoons water, plus more if necessary

¼ cup fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup parsley leaves, very finely chopped

Ingredients for the skewers:

12 small baby potatoes

12 large cherry tomatoes (about the same size as the potatoes)

1 medium red onion, cut into chunks

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Large, soft pita breads or lavash for serving

Directions:

Step 1: Marinate the steak by combining the pineapple juice, oil, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, oregano and pepper in a glass container or zip-top bag. Add the meat, move around to coat, cover (or seal bag), and marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours and up to 12.

Step 2: Make the tahini sauce by whisking the tahini, garlic, water, lemon juice, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. If it’s too thick, stir in additional water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until it’s the consistency of a thick salad dressing. Whisk in the parsley and set aside (or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to one week; bring to room temp and stir in a bit more water before using if necessary).

Step 3: Make the skewers: If using wooden skewers, soak 12 (6-inch) skewers 30 minutes before grilling. Another option: Use 12 metal skewers. Place the potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl, add ½ inch water, cover and microwave until par-cooked, 8 to 9 minutes. Uncover, cool slightly, and drain. Combine the potatoes, tomatoes and onions in a bowl and add 1 tablespoon oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 4: Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Thread the meat, tomatoes, potatoes and onions on the skewers and grill until the meat is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, four to five minutes per side. Throw the pitas on the grill for a minute to warm them up. Serve the skewers and pita along with the tahini sauce.

Chrissy Teigen’s Deli Style Salad with Tortellini

You can never go wrong with a pasta salad in the summer, as it’s a surefire crowd-pleaser, not to mention an inexpensive meal for the masses. This one is inspired by one of Teigen’s favorite salads by chef Mark Iacono at Lucali in Brooklyn. Taking 15 minutes to prep and roughly 45 total to cook, the salad will shine in Teigen’s gorgeous wooden serving bowl. (Makes 6 servings.)

Ingredients:

1 (9-ounce) package fresh or frozen cheese tortellini

1 cup good quality olive oil, plus a bit to keep the pasta from sticking

½ cup red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 ounces mozzarella cheese, cubed

3 medium tomatoes, cored and cut into chunks

½ small red onion, sliced

2 ounces salami slices, cut into strips

2 ounces deli turkey, sliced

3 tablespoons sliced pepperoncini peppers

2 tablespoons pitted black or Kalamata olives

1 small head iceberg lettuce, cut into chunks

Italian bread, for dipping

Directions:

Step 1: Cook the tortellini according to package directions. Drain, rinse, and toss with a bit of olive oil to prevent from sticking.

Step 2: Whisk together the oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Remove and reserve ½ cup of the dressing, then add the cheese, tomatoes, and onions to the bowl and let them marinate on the counter for at least 15 minutes (up to an hour on the counter, or up to 24 in the fridge).

Step 3: Add the pasta to the tomatoes and onions along with the salami, turkey, pepperoncini, olives and lettuce. Toss to coat, season with more salt and pepper to taste, and serve with extra dressing on the side to dip your bread.

Kitchen & tabletop must-haves

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Nonstick Steel My Go-To Baking Sheet ($19.99; target.com)

Extra-large at 21 by 15 inches, Teigen’s nonstick carbon steel pan works for everything from baking cookies and to roasting veggies. Our favorite part? The pretty champagne gold hue.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Melamine Serve Tray ($7.99; target.com)

We’re just going to go ahead and say it — melamine is the perfect material for summer entertaining. Ultradurable and unbreakable, perfect for dining al fresco, this two-section serving tray has a gorgeous pattern. Whether you’re serving up crudités or hot dogs and buns, this tray is bound to be your go-to all summer long.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 7” My Go-To Serrated Santoku Knife ($14.99; target.com)

For chopping everything from tiny vegetables to thick cuts of meat, this serrated knife with sturdy wooden handle can do it all.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Ashwood Cutting Board ($29.99; target.com)

We’ve never met a cutting board we didn’t like — especially a multipurpose one, which is exactly what this ashwood stunner from Teigen’s collection is. Featuring an iPad-holding slot on one side and grooves for catching excess juices on the other, this board goes the extra mile.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 5-qt Aluminum Non-Stick Everyday Pan with Lid ($29.99; target.com)

Shoppers love this nonstick everyday pan, which comes with a glass lid and a handle on either side. It’s available in a sweet mint green or a sleek gray.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 2pc BBQ Set ($39.99; target.com)

Teigen proves that grilling tools don’t have to be unattractive, with this pretty barbecue set that marries stainless steel tools with sleek carbonized ashwood handles. Whether you’re whipping up Teigen’s steak kebabs this Fourth of July or making your weekly burgers, these tools are going to up your grilling game.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Textured Wood Round Serve Bowl ($34.99; target.com)

Eye-catching and utterly useful, this sleek mango wood bowl is going to be your kitchen’s workhorse. Use it for serving up summer salads or displaying fruit on your counter — yes, its design is so pretty it deserves a coveted spot on your counter!

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Spatula with Cookie Cutter ($7.99; target.com)

One can never have enough spatulas, and this adorable egg-patterned silicone option from Cravings is the ultimate twofer, because it also comes with a cute cookie cutter in the shape of an English bulldog.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Ice Cream Scoop ($9.99; target.com)

Summer nights and ice cream go hand in hand, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve got a legit scoop for all the bowls you’re going to be filling. This one just might be the loveliest on the market, with its mirror-finished head and gold-plated handle, bringing a glam vibe to your nightly dessert hour.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Mixing Bowl Set ($24.99; target.com)

As pretty as they are practical, Teigen’s pastel mixing bowls come with their own coordinating lids. We love the set’s retro design and pastel hues, and the fact that they can be used for both food prep and serving — the ultimate double whammy.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Tunisian Mist 20-piece Dinnerware Set ($99.99, regularly $167; macys.com)

Teigen’s earthy dinnerware set is a steal at this price. For under 100 bucks, you get four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls and four mugs, not to mention four pinch bowls that are ideal for spices or condiments. What sets the pieces apart from other dinnerware is the subtle Moroccan-inspired pattern along the edge, perfect for eye-catching meal photos on the ‘gram.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 2pc Acacia Wood Salad Serving Set ($9.99; target.com)

Speaking of shared dishes, you’re going to want a big ol’ fork and spoon to dole out your salads and pastas — or Teigen’s Sheet Pan Boil — and this handsome set from Cravings gets the job done. Mixing acacia wood with champagne gold accents, it’s about the prettiest set we’ve ever seen. Did we mention it’s also under ten bucks?

