Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images A woman reacts to pepper spray as police were clearing protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, July 1.

For a second summer in a row, political unrest has returned to the streets of Hong Kong.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay on Wednesday, July 1, after China's central government imposed a national security law over the semi-autonomous city. Protesters and police also clashed in May and June after the security law was first proposed.