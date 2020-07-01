Five days of death as Covid-19 strikes an indigenous community in Brazil

(CNN) More than a dozen members of Brazil's indigenous Xavante people have recently died of coronavirus symptoms, adding fuel to fears that the virus would hit the country's indigenous populations hard.

According to the latest numbers released by the government's Special Indigenous Health Service (SESAI), at least 13 Xavante have people died over the past five days, and another 50 cases were confirmed during the same period.

A total of 16 Covid-19 deaths have now been recorded in the Xavante territory, located in a corner of the Mato Grosso state in the Amazon, making it the second-hardest hit indigenous territory in Brazil, according to SESAI. Indigenous communities in Alto Solimoes have recorded 25 deaths tied to the pandemic the agency said.

Last week, Xavante leader Crisanto Rudzo Tseremeywá released a video of himself in a hospital bed on social media. He and his parents had been infected in June. In the video, he warned Xavante people about the severity of the disease and pleaded with them to seek treatment immediately if they started to experience symptoms.

At first, the community did not believe that the virus was going to enter Xavante territory, Lucio Lucio Terowa'a, secretary of the Federation of Indigenous Peoples and Organizations of Mato Grosso, told CNN. Local authorities did not draw up an emergency plan to fight the virus or raise awareness about protective measures, he added. "That's why we are having this rapid contamination," said Terowa'a.

