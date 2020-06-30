Europe, bid au revoir to American tourists

This was originally published as the June 30 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) The Canadians will be in Europe this summer, and the Thais and the Moroccans. You might bump into a Rwandan, and no doubt Aussie backpackers will give it a go. If Beijing reciprocates on border openings, Chinese travelers could be on their way, too.

The move will highlight the failed US effort to suppress the coronavirus pandemic: Charts of new confirmed coronavirus cases on each side of the Atlantic are moving in exactly the opposite direction. Europe's openings could still have the same painful effect that they did in states like Florida Texas and Arizona . But European states generally imposed earlier, tighter lockdowns than in the US, and mask wearing is not the polarized issue it is here.

If it comes, the EU ruling will be another personal embarrassment to President Donald Trump over his botched management of the pandemic. The President often explodes at perceived slights. But since he's pretty much ignoring the Covid-19 crisis in the US, he might let this one slide. Plus, as the White House has already pointed out, European entry into the US is already suspended.

No-shows by US tourists will hurt the shuttered European tourism industry. Millions bring their dollars across the Atlantic every year, drawn by the continent's history, cuisine and ambience. Italy, France, Germany and Spain welcome the most Americans, according to EU data. But until the two-way flow between the Old and New Worlds is restored, the murmur of admiring visitors in Europe's cathedrals and museums will be missing that certain je ne sais quoi of the overheard American twang.