(CNN) For some the sight of a snake slithering on the ground is scary enough, so how about one launching itself through the air?

Chrysopelea paradisi -- the paradise tree snake -- does just that, propelling itself through the air from trees in South and Southeast Asia.

Little was known about how such snakes "fly" before a team of scientists from Virginia Tech published a new research paper Monday.

Researcher Jake Socha with a snake at Virginia Tech.

Experts say the snakes glide through the air and study lead author Isaac Yeaton told CNN the team set out to understand how they do so.

The snakes make an undulating motion as they move through the air, and researchers had been curious as to why they did it.

