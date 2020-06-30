Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

(CNN) Human remains were found Tuesday during the search for a missing soldier stationed at Fort Hood in Texas, Army officials told CNN.

Vanessa Guillen , 20, has been missing since April. She was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at the post on April 22, according to the US Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Investigators had "returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River, Bell County, Texas, for more investigative work" and discovered partial human remains, the Army CID said.

Authorities said the identity of the remains have not been confirmed.

The remains were found in a shallow grave and search operations have been suspended, pending identification, Tim Miller, the director and founder of Texas EquuSearch, told CNN.

Read More