Oklahoma police officer dies after traffic stop shooting

(CNN) A Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer has died and another is in critical condition after they were shot during a traffic stop early Monday, police said. A suspect has been arrested.

Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a news conference.

David Ware, 32, was arrested Monday in the shooting and faces a first-degree murder charge and two other felony charges, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, according to an online court record from the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

A man accused of being an accomplice to Ware was also arrested Monday and faces charges of accessory to murder and accessory to a felony, to the online court site.

The officers stopped Ware around 3:30 a.m. Monday, police said on Twitter. During the stop, there was a scuffle, and Ware allegedly pulled a gun on the officers, firing multiple times, police said.

