4 San Jose officers are on leave while Facebook posts are investigated

(CNN) Four San Jose Police Department officers are on administrative leave while their department investigates comments made in a private Facebook group reportedly for current and former San Jose officers, the department confirmed to CNN Monday.

The reportedly racist and anti-Muslim comments allegedly made by current and retired SJPD officers came to light when purported screenshots of the posts were shared online in an anonymous article posted on the website Medium by a person claiming to be "the partner of an active law enforcement officer in a San Francisco Bay Area police department."

In the images posted with the Medium article, users made disparaging comments about Muslim women and one person changed their cover photo to a picture of a "Sharia Barbie" doll with a black eye wearing a hijab.

On a post about a Los Angeles Muslim woman's hijab being pulled off by an officer, one person replied, "I say re-purpose the hijabs into nooses."

The article also contained an image that it says is from a public post in which the user comments, "black lives really don't matter."

