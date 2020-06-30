The iconic lion statues outside the New York Public Library are wearing face masks to encourage humans to do the same

(CNN) Count on the New York Public Library's iconic lion sculptures to set an example of patience and fortitude.

The marble statues that sit in front of the Steven A. Schwarzman Building in Manhattan's Bryant Park are now sporting their own lion-sized face masks to encourage New Yorkers to follow safety guidelines against coronavirus so their city can reopen in full

The library mascots will wear their three-foot wide, two-foot tall masks to welcome back patrons when a few branches reopen next month. Anyone who enters one of its libraries is required to wear a mask, the New York Public Library said in a statement.

The stoic lions, called Patience and Fortitude, have guarded the grand library for over 109 years. That means they stood watch throughout the 1918 influenza pandemic , too.

