The body of one of three missing men has been found on Mount Rainier

(CNN) The body of one of the three men who have gone missing on separate excursions in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park has been found, according to the National Park Service.

Matthew Bunker was found dead Monday in a crevasse at the base of a cliff by search helicopters and climbing rangers, according to a news release from the National Park Service. He was reported missing on Liberty Ridge on Friday by a climbing partner, the release said.

The 28-year-old from Seattle had been skiing at the 10,400 foot elevation on the mountain when he fell on steep terrain, the release said. It isn't clear what caused his fall.

Bunker, who spent five years in the military, went missing in an area where six hikers were killed in 2014 . Weather conditions and the broken surface of the Carbon Glacier delayed deployment of ground teams, the NPS said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Matthew's loved ones and friends" said Tracy Swartout, deputy superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park. "It brings us a great degree of sorrow to be unable to bring him home to his family."

