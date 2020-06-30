Buffalo protester Martin Gugino has been released from the hospital

(CNN) Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protestor who was pushed by two Buffalo police officers in early June, has left the hospital, his lawyer Kelly Zarcone said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gugino will continue his recovery at an undisclosed location to ensure privacy.

Zarcone said that Gugino can "walk with a little help" and that his condition will continue to improve with time and rest.

The activist has a fractured skull and was unable to walk at the time, his lawyer said in a statement provided two weeks ago.

CNN has not been able to speak with Gugino directly, but in her statement, Zarcone passed along a message from him: "I think it's very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me."

