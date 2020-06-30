A family was injured after their boat collided with a whale off the coast of Alaska

(CNN) A family of four sustained several injuries after they collided with a humpback whale off the coast of Juneau, Alaska.

The family was in a 22-foot aluminum skiff just off the shore going 20 to 25 miles per hour when a humpback whale surfaced in front of the moving boat on Saturday, Assistant Chief Travis Mead, of the Capital City Fire Rescue, told CNN.

The driver tried to turn to avoid the animal, but the whale turned as well causing the collision.

"The operator was able to get it started and get back to ... the harbor they started from, and then my crew was called," Mead said. "At least three people were transported to the hospital with some type of traumatic injury and at least one of those people was medivaced to another hospital."

The conditions of the family members are unknown.

