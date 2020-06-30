Newly released body camera footage shows former Chicago Police superintendent asleep at the wheel

(CNN) Newly released video shows former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson asleep at the wheel of a vehicle, an incident that led to his firing.

The 3 minute and 22 second video taken from a police officer's body worn camera in the early morning hours of October 17, was released by the city of Chicago on Monday.

The video shows a police officer stopping his vehicle, getting out of the car and walking toward Johnson's car.

"Sir, sir, you all right?" the officer says while pointing his flashlight in the window.