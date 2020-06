Newly released body camera footage shows former Chicago Police superintendent asleep at the wheel

(CNN) Newly released video shows former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson asleep at the wheel of a vehicle, an incident that led to his firing.

The 3 minute and 22 second video taken from a police officer's body worn camera in the early morning hours of October 17, was released by the city of Chicago on Monday.

The video shows a police officer stopping his vehicle, getting out of the car and walking toward Johnson's car.

The officer approaches with a flashlight and knocks on the window as Johnson appears to be asleep in the driver's seat.

"Sir, sir, you all right?" the officer says while pointing his flashlight in the window.