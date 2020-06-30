Covid-19 rates spiked in Allegheny County after bars and restaurants reopened, county health department says

(CNN) Covid-19 cases have spiked in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, in the aftermath of the county's decision to reopen bars and restaurants, officials said.

Amie Downs, the county's executive communications director, told CNN Tuesday the numbers have increased dramatically since mid-June, when bars and restaurants were permitted to reopen.

The county has since closed them again to on-site consumption, but cases continue to climb.

"According to our health department director, before mid-June, cases were coming from household contacts or other identified places," Downs said. "In mid-June, it switched to people not knowing where they got it, so there was more community spread."

Allegheny County data provided to CNN shows daily case rates stood in the single digits or teens in early June before surging in the second half of the month, hitting a June high of 109 new cases identified Tuesday.

Read More