The US has 4% of the world's population but 25% of its coronavirus cases
Updated 7:10 AM ET, Tue June 30, 2020
(CNN)The United States has long prided itself as the world's shining beacon. But its current status is a much darker one: the globe's leader in coronavirus cases.
More than 125,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US, and more than 2.5 million Americans have been infected.
American life has been irrevocably altered by the worst pandemic in a century. And as the country struggles to reopen, cases of Covid-19 have surged again -- this time in young people and in states that had previously avoided the brunt of the virus.
Here, in dollars, percentages and — most tragically — lives, is the pandemic's devastating toll on the US.
The US leads the world in cases and deaths
The US death toll is more than twice as high as that of the country with the second-highest death rate, Brazil. That South American country has reported more than 57,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's global case count.
Leaders in both countries have continued to downplay the severity of coronavirus. President Donald Trump has refused to wear masks in public, which research has proven can control the spread of the virus, and has encouraged businesses to resume operations against the guidance of health officials who believe premature reopenings could lead to surges in cases like the US is seeing now.
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro called coronavirus a "little flu" and maintains that an economic shutdown would be worse for the country than the pandemic. He's also eschewed mask and social distancing guidance in public and has been criticized for underreporting coronavirus deaths.
More people are infected with and die from coronavirus in the US than anywhere else in the world.
There are a few explanations for this disproportionate share of cases. The initial US response to coronavirus was slowed when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's